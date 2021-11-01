Nigerian Man, Woman Arrested From Delhi By Meghalaya Police In Cyber Fraud Case

A Nigerian man and a woman were arrested by the Meghalaya Police from Delhi in a cyber fraud case, officials said on Monday.

A police team from the East Garo Hills district apprehended the duo from Tilak Nagar in west Delhi on Sunday with the help of Delhi Police, they said.

They were arrested in a Rs 2 lakh cyber fraud case, lodged at the Williamnagar police station, officials said.

Eleven mobile phones and 18 ATM cards were seized from their possession, a police officer said.

It is suspected that they may be involved in many other cases across India, he said.

They will be brought to Meghalaya for further investigation, he added.

