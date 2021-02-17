Nikita Jacob Gets Transit Pre-arrest Bail In Toolkit Case & 3 Weeks To Seek Further Relief

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate Nikita Jacob, a suspect in the 'toolkit' case related to the farmers' protest. Justice PD Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time to approach the court concerned in Delhi for relief. In case of arrest, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of like amount, according to ANI.

Muluk gets temporary pre-arrest bail

On Tuesday, Shantanu Muluk -- another suspect in the case registered by the Delhi Police, who is an engineer based in Maharashtra's Beed district, was also granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC's Aurangabad bench. Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who are environmental activists, had approached the HC after a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against them.

According to the Delhi police, the two along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday defended the arrest of activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case, asserting it has acted in accordance with the law. Intensifying its probe, the police have sought details from video conferencing platform Zoom about a January 11 meeting by a pro-Khalistan group on the controversial toolkit backing the farmers' stir.

"Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with the law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told reporters at an event while dismissing criticism of the police action against Ravi.

Police alleged that Jacob and Muluk were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting on preparing the toolkit organised by pro-Khalistan group Poetic Justice Foundation through the Zoom app, days before the Republic Day violence in the national capital that left more than 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead. The police had claimed that Ravi sent the "toolkit" to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app and also "coaxed her to act on it".

Thunberg had shared the 'toolkit' to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three agri reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed to garner support for the farmers' protest.

