Nikita Tomar Murder Case: Faridabad Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Both Convicts

5 months after 20-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight, a Faridabad court on Friday handed life imprisonment to both convicts - Touseef and Rehan. The duo was held guilty under IPC sections 302, 366, 506, 120-B and 34. The court has also awarded a compensation of Rs 20,000 to Nikita Tomar's family which is to be collected from the convicts.

The fast track court convicted two persons identified as Tausif and Rehan, whereas the third accused, identified as Azruddin who allegedly supplied the murder weapon, has been acquitted.

Delighted by the conviction of the accused on Wednesday, the counsel representing the victim's family has said, "We will demand the death penalty. It depends on the court now what judgement they pass." READ | Faridabad: Main accused, accomplice convicted in Nikita murder case

Nikita Tomar shot dead

On October 26, Monday, the 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh in an incident that was caught on camera. The incident took place when the victim walked out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. Tomar was rushed to the hospital, however, she eventually succumbed to injuries.

The two accused were arrested based on CCTV footage. Following the arrest, accused Tausif had allegedly told the police that he shot Nikita because she was about to get married to someone else. The accused had also claimed that his career was ruined because of a case filed by Nikita's family in 2018. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had then taken over the probe and investigated a possible 'love jihad' angle in the case with reports claiming that Tausif had been forcing the victim to marry him and convert her religion.

Following the sensational murder, the case was fast-tracked in November ensuring that it is heard by the court on a day-to-day basis. The move came after the Faridabad Police Commissioner has written a letter to the district court, requesting that the case is sensitive and hence it should be tried in the fast-track court. A charge sheet spanning over 700 pages was filed within 11 days.