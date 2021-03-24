Nikita Tomar Murder Case: Faridabad Court Convicts Two Prime Accused, Third Acquitted

5 months after the heinous murder of 21-year-old Nikita Tomar in Haryana, a Faridabad court on Wednesday convicted the prime accused in the case. The fast track court convicted two persons identified as Tausif and Rehan, whereas the third accused, identified as Azruddin who allegedly supplied the murder weapon, has been acquitted. The court is set to pronounce the quantum of the sentence on March 26.

Delighted by the conviction of the accused, the counsel representing the victim's family said, "We will demand the death penalty. It depends on the court now what judgement they pass." READ | GRP sub-inspector held for daughter's murder in Faridabad

Nikita Tomar shot dead

On October 26, Monday, the 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh in an incident that was caught on camera. The incident took place when the victim walked out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. Tomar was rushed to the hospital, however, she eventually succumbed to injuries.

The two accused were arrested based on CCTV footage. Following the arrest, accused Tausif had allegedly told the police that he shot Nikita because she was about to get married to someone else. The accused had also claimed that his career was ruined because of a case filed by Nikita's family in 2018. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had then taken over the probe and investigated a possible 'love jihad' angle in the case with reports claiming that Tausif had been forcing the victim to marry him and convert her religion.

Following the sensational murder, the case was fast-tracked in November ensuring that it is heard by the court on a day-to-day basis. The move came after the Faridabad Police Commissioner has written a letter to the district court, requesting that the case is sensitive and hence it should be tried in the fast-track court.