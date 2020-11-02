Nikita Tomar's Father Seeks Speedy Enaction Of Law Against Love Jihad, Appeals To Parties

A day after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar indicated that his government would bring in legal provisions against 'love jihad', Nikita Tomar's father echoed this demand. Tomar, a 21-year-old college student was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh by a man named Tauseef Ahmed. The police has already arrested three persons in the case, including the main accused Tauseef. The victim's family has alleged that the assailant was forcing Nikita to convert to Islam in order to marry her.

Speaking to the media, Nikita's father contended that his daughter could have been saved if a law against love jihad could have been enacted earlier. Moreover, he added that more damage can be averted if legislation in this regard is cleared at the earliest. Thereafter, he appealed to the entire political dispensation to enact a strong law against 'love jihad'.

Nikita Tomar's father said, "I am saying that this law should have been enacted much before. if this law would have been enacted earlier, perhaps Nikita would have been alive today. If the law is enacted at the earliest, more Nikitas can be saved. I want to appeal to the government and all the political parties that all parties should come forward and enact a strong law."

Haryana hints at law against 'love jihad'

Initially, Uttar CM Yogi Adityanath announced that his government will formulate a law against 'love jihad'. Thereafter, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij wrote on Twitter, "Deliberations are on in Haryana to make a law against love jihad'. Incidentally, the three-member SIT probing the Ballabhgarh case has also been mandated to find out whether attempts were being made in an organized manner to force people to change their religion.

Strongly condemning Nikita Tomar's murder, the Haryana CM stated that the Centre and Haryana government is taking the 'love jihad' issue very seriously. He mentioned that legal provisions are being contemplated to ensure that the guilty cannot escape and no innocent person is punished. Earlier in the day, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta confirmed that a law against 'love jihad' is in the making. According to him, innocent girls are being converted in the name of marriage.

The increasing incidents of 'love jihad' have compelled to make a law. It is a must to stop this serious crime. Innocent girls are being exploited. In the name of marriage, they are being converted: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pic.twitter.com/TvhOLUtwUk — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

What is 'love jihad'?

As per some organizations, 'love jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organizations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws. Moreover, he stated that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

