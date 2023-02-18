Nikki Yadav Murder: Court Sends Accused Sahil Gehlot's Father, 4 Others To Police Custody

A metropolitan court here has allowed three-day custodial interrogation of five people, including the father, two relatives and two friends of main accused Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly killed his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffed her body into a fridge in southwest Delhi before being caught. Meanwhile, in a twist in the case, police said Yadav was the wife of Sahil Gehlot and the couple had tied the knot in 2020. Yadav, according to a top Delhi Police officer, was opposed to the impending marriage of Gehlot his family had fixed. He killed Yadav after he could not convince her to allow him to go ahead with the wedding.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal had remanded Gehlot (24) in five days' police custody. Those sent to police custody on Friday include Sahil's father Virender Singh, his cousins Naveen and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar. Naveen is a police constable.

The five were produced at the residence of the duty magistrate, a court source said. Police said the five co-accused were arrested after ascertaining their role in the killing.

Police had initially said, Gehlot, after being arrested on February 14, confessed to having killed Yadav because she was pressuring him to marry her.

Gehlot and the five co-accused will be produced in court on Monday on the expiry of their police remand.