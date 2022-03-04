Nine cases of celebratory firing registered in two years: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested a total of 17 people in nine cases of celebratory gunfire in the national capital in 2020 and 2021, officials said on Friday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh, who took to Twitter to share the details, also suggested the people to use firearms responsibly.

"Celebratory gunfire so as to endanger human life or personal safety of others is an offence under #ArmsAct. In the past two years 9 cases have been registered and 17 persons arrested. So use your #arms responsibly.#WeCare," he tweeted.

The data that relates to 2020 and 2021 also shows one person died and two got injured in such incidents.

The gun license of the person involved in the celebrity firing also gets suspended immediately, police added. PTI NIT CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)