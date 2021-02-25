Nirav Modi's Extradition Verdict: Lawyers Hail Development; Appreciate NDA Govt's Efforts

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, lawyers Aryama Sundaram and MR Ventakesh welcomed the UK court's verdict approving fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India. Appreciating the effort put in by the Indian government, Sundaram acknowledged that extradition is a cumbersome process. While noting that Nirav Modi will avail legal remedies, the senior advocate opined that this was a success for the Centre. On the other hand, Venkatesh congratulated the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Moreover, the lawyer questioned the opposition for doubting the NDA government's intention to bring back the diamond merchant.

Senior advocate Aryama Sundaram remarked, "The effort has been well-rewarded. We talk about delays in India but all over the world there are equal if not substantial delays. Extradition is a cumbersome process. Even if extradition should be allowed in a case like this and it has rightly been allowed, it is a cumbersome process to have got to the stage it has. And it has taken a lot of work to get here. Of course, there are appropriate remedies available which he will definitely avail and we might have to wait longer for it. But this is definitely a success at the first stage and it is a very important first step."

"I think both the agencies- CBI and Enforcement Directorate need to be congratulated without holding back our horses at any point in time. I think they have done a tremendous job and we have got Nirav Modi back. I would like to deal with the political side of it. Because there was too much of a taunt from the opposition that Modi is very casual and dealing with this with kid gloves. But really the Modi government has gone the full hog and done what it has to do. Today, the results are there for everyone to see. The opposition owes an explanation as to why they were suspecting Modi government," lawyer MR Venkatesh opined.

UK court rules in favour of Nirav Modi's extradition

Nirav Modi has been accused of being the principal beneficiary of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking as part of a conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank to the extent of Rs 13,570 crore. Since his arrest on March 19, 2019, he has been languishing in the Wandsworth Prison after being repeatedly denied bail. In December 2019, a special PMLA court in Mumbai declared him as a 'Fugitive Economic Offender'. The first set of hearings in the extradition case commenced in May 2020 which pertained to establishing a prima facie case against Modi.

Pronouncing the extradition verdict earlier in the day, District Judge Samuel Goozee of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruled that a prima facie case of money laundering is established. Observing that the Letters of Understanding had been issued between 2011 and 2017 without being entered in the CBS system of the bank to mislead authorities, he did not accept that the accused was involved in legitimate business. Expressing satisfaction that Nirav Modi could be convicted, the judge also rejected other arguments made by the defence counsel.

For instance, the court dismissed the claim that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had tried to influence the case. Dismissing concerns about Nirav Modi's mental health, it contradicted the allegation of overcrowded prisons in India. Maintaining that Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail is far more spacious than the current prison where he is being held, the judge made it clear that the Indian government doesn't need to provide further details of healthcare that will be provided to the accused. Furthermore, District Judge Samuel Goozee said that there is no evidence to suggest that the fugitive diamond merchant will not receive justice if he is extradited to India.

UK extradition judge orders Nirav Modi to be extradited to India to stand trial pic.twitter.com/vsvy4wMqqk — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

