Nirbhaya Convicts' Lawyer Moves Court Against Tihar For Not Releasing Docs For Mercy Pleas

In yet another delay tactic, Nirbhaya rape convicts' lawyer A P Singh, on Friday has moved the Patiala House Court stating that Tihar jail authorities are yet to release documents to file curative and mercy petitions for convicts - Vinay, Pavan and Akshay. Moreover, he has blamed the jail authorities for delaying in filing these petitions and hence he was unable to move these petitions in the Supreme Court. The plea is likely to be heard on Saturday - January 24.

Nirbhaya's father slams Indira Jaising's 'forgive like Sonia' shocker, calls it brainless

SC dismisses Pawan Gupta's juvenility plea

On Monday, a 3-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the juvenility plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Previously, the Delhi High Court had reaffirmed that Gupta was not a juvenile when he committed the ghastly crime on December 16, 2012. The convict’s review petition has already been dismissed. He along with the three other rapists are scheduled to hang till death on February 1, 2020, at 6 AM.

MASSIVE: Supreme Court dismisses juvenility plea of convict Pawan Gupta in Nirbhaya case

President rejects mercy plea

Previously on December 17, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea. His curative petition has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court. As the Delhi government told the High Court that the four rapists will not be hanged on January 22, the Patiala House court subsequently gave a new date for their death warrant - Febraury 1. The four convicts- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) are housed in Jail No. 3 where they will be hanged.

President Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict; all legal options exhausted

What is the Nirbhaya case?

23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Delhi polls: Congress ‘welcomes’ Nirbhaya's mother to Party, Asha Devi not interested