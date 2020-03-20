Nirbhaya Case: Kiran Bedi Lauds Asha Devi, Says She'll Be Remembered As Unstoppable Mother

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday lauded the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case. Speaking to the Republic TV, she stated that "the mother of Nirbhaya truly goes down in history for the unstoppable warcry for the justice for her child."

She said, "I think she goes down in history and will be remembered forever for the way she fought to get justice for her daughter. Secondly, it also exposes the psychology or the psyche of the criminals who take others' lives but seek mercy for themselves. It reveals how brutally these criminals take away another's lives!"

She also believed that Asha Devi will now fight to ensure delay tactics in Nirbhaya's case are not repeated. "I am sure she will now continue her fight relentlessly for cutting down the number of petitions or mercy petitions convicts can file. I think the struggle has to go on. We have to tweak the laws accordingly. I think there is already talk about it and I am sure the government will do it," she further added.

Kiran Bedi's tweet:

AshaDevi Devi mother of #Nirbhya goes down in history as an Unstoppable Mother who fought for ultimate justice for her daughter.

Her struggle fully exposed the irony of brutal and merciless criminals who pray for mercy to live for themselves. @PTI_News @ANI @airnewsalerts — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 20, 2020

Convicts hanged at Tihar jail

Seven years and three months after, on March 20 the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

Read: 'Nirbhaya must be finally in peace': NCW chief Rekha Sharma on hanging of convicts

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

Read: Nirbhaya Convicts' hanged: Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra calls it a 'logical conclusion'

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Read: Nirbhaya's lawyer expresses satisfaction over hanging of convicts: 'Justice is served'

Read: Dead bodies of Nirbhaya case convicts shifted to DDU Hospital for autopsy