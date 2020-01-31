Heartbreaking: Nirbhaya's Lawyer Tearfully Laments Hanging Delay, Retains Faith In Law

After the Patiala House Court further deferred the execution of all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case on Friday, January 31, the victim's lawyer, Seema Kushwaha, expressed disappointment over the result.

In an emotional breakdown, she stated that she did not understand why the Court delayed the order despite the convicts having exhausted all legal options. In a statement laden with heavy criticism towards the convicts' lawyer AP Singh and human rights activists, she stated that the 'definition of human rights in the country needs to be rewritten and that the lower courts should respect and abide by what the Supreme Court has said'.

'Disappointed but our fight will continue'

Asserting faith in hte legal system, when asked about the next course of action, she declared that the death sentence was 'written in law, the convicts will get their punishment, it just got delayed. Our fight will continue', she added. 'They will hang, there is provision in our legal system; the order has been postponed not dismissed. I'm disappointed with the delay in execution, however, I am determined to ensure that these culprits are hanged.' said Kushwaha, further echoing her previous statement.

Expressing confusion over the delay, she stated that though the mercy petition for Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts, was dismissed, he is yet to exhaust all his legal options.

She asked, 'why couldn't the Court give the order for the other three rapists?'

The convicts were scheduled to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am. However, this recent development comes barely a few hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review plea of Pawan Kumar, one of the accused in the Nirbhaya case against the apex court's judgement on whether or not he was a juvenile at the time of committing the crime. On Thursday, January 30, the curative plea of another Nirbhaya convict Akshay, was dismissed by the top court.

Commenting on the delay tactics, Kushwaha said, they were individually trying to exhaust all the remedies but that since their verdict has been written in the law, it is only a matter of time before they are eventually hanged.

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.