Nirbhaya's Father Confident Of No More Delays As Court Fixes 3rd Date For Rapists' Hanging

After the Patiala House Court issued a third death warrant in the Nirbhaya case on Monday, Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh said that he was happy about the court's decision. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, he asserted that he was confident that the convicts will be hanged on March 3 as per the court's order.

Speaking to Republic TV, Badrinath Singh said, "For this day, we have come to court time and again in hopes of a final date. Now that the date is out we are very happy and we know this won't be prolonged hereafter. This is the third time a warrant has been issued and they will be hanged there is no doubt in that. Now they have no ground remaining for further pleas. But 99% they will be hanged on March 3. We are confirmed that they will be hanged, even today I was not very hopeful for a death warrant but now the date is here I am happy."

Court's order

In yet another development in the Nirbhaya rape case, the Patiala House Court has issued a third death warrant on Monday. As per the warrant, the Nirbhaya rapists will be hanged on March 3 at 6 am. This comes after Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecutor and the counsels for rapists. Currently, SC has rejected all convicts review petition while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

What is the Nirbhaya rape and murder case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was heinously assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

