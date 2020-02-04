Nirbhaya: Delhi HC To Give Verdict On MHA's Plea Challenging Rapists' Execution On Feb 5

The Delhi High Court is all set to pronounce its verdict tomorrow (February 5) on the plea filed by the MHA which challenged the Patiala High Court's order which had stayed the execution of rapists on February 1 stating that all four rapists need to hang together. MHA along with Tihar jail, in their plea, had mentioned that the convicts by filing their review, curative and mercy petition, one after the other at such a belated stage, are being permitted to play with law leading to unnecessarily prolonging execution and taking judicial process for a ride.

Read: Nirbhaya's parents move Delhi HC requesting early disposal of MHA's plea

After the special hearing that happened on Sunday, the Delhi HC had reserved its order. However now sources report that the order is all likely to come tomorrow.

On Tuesday, parents of the late rape and murder victim Nirbhaya had also moved Delhi High Court and requested them to look over the plea filed by the MHA and Tihar jail authorities. Justice Suresh Kumar Kai will be pronouncing the verdict.

Read: Nirbhaya case convicts claim in HC they cannot be executed separately

Execution delayed

Earlier on Friday, the Patiala House Court deferred the execution of all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case until further orders. This development comes a few hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta, a convict in the Nirbhaya case, against the apex court's verdict on whether he was a juvenile at the time of committing the crime. On Thursday, the curative plea of another Nirbhaya convict Akshay was dismissed by the apex court.

Read: MHA moves Delhi HC against Patiala Court's order staying hanging of Nirbhaya rapists

Read: Deliberate, calculated design to frustrate mandate of law by Nirbhaya convicts: SG to HC