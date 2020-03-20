Nirbhaya: Large Number Of People Celebrate Outside Tihar Jail As Rapists Are Hanged

Hundreds of people who gathered outside the Tihar jail celebrated as all the four Nirbhaya convicts were hanged in Tihar jail at 5.30 AM. Along with it, just a few seconds before the hanging, people gathered outside the jail started the countdown and cheered loudly at the time of hanging.

As per the visuals accessed, the group of people were also seen holding placards that read "Thanks to Judiciary" and "Judgement Day". They were also seen raising slogans like "Nirbhaya Humare Dil me hain" (Nirbhaya is in our hearts).

Seven years and three months after, on March 20 the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

Read: FINALLY: Four convicts hanged to death in Delhi 2012 gangrape and murder case at 5:30 AM

The Nirbhaya Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

Read: Nirbhaya convicts' counsel intends to approach Supreme Court once Delhi HC order arrives

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Read: Nirbhaya Case: 3-judge SC bench dismisses Pawan Gupta's plea against hanging

Read: Nirbhaya rapists desperately challenge impending execution; Delhi HC to hear plea shortly