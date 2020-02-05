Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind Rejects Convict Akshay Singh's Mercy Petition

In a massive development, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four accused in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case. This is the third mercy plea to be rejected by the President which only leaves rape-accused Pawan who has still not filed a curative petition let alone a mercy plea to the President.

Read: Delay in Nirbhaya verdict due to AAP, Delhi govt did nothing for the case: Meenakshi Lekhi

The rejection came shortly after the Delhi High Court announced its order on the plea filed by the Centre challenging the order of the Patiala High Court of deferring the February 1 execution of the rapists. The High Court in their decision upheld the order of the Patiala High Court stating that all four rapists needed to be hanged together.

Read: Delhi HC gives Nirbhaya rapists 1-week deadline to exhaust legal remedies against hanging

The Delhi HC has observed that applying for review petitions was their constitutional right which came under Right to Life, Article 21 and that they had the full liberty to exhaust all options, However, the court also stated that it was giving all four rapists a week's deadline to exercise all their remaining legal remedies, following which the court will begin proceedings for their execution.

MHA moves to SC

The Home Ministry has now moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court judgement in the Nirbhaya Case after their plea was dismissed in the Delhi High Court. MHA along with Tihar jail, in their plea, had mentioned that the convicts by filing their review, curative and mercy petition, one after the other at such a belated stage, are being permitted to play with law leading to unnecessarily prolonging the execution and taking judicial process for a ride.

Read: Nirbhaya: Delhi HC to give verdict on MHA's plea challenging rapists' execution on Feb 5