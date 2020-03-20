Nirbhaya's Father Expresses Joy After Hanging Of Rape Convicts, Affirms 'truth Won'

Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh on Friday expressed his happiness after the hanging of the Nirbhaya rape convicts'. Singh said that after a long legal battle they have finally won and justice was served. He also said that he and his wife will appeal to the government and the courts to make the necessary changes in the system due to which they faced a seven years delay to get justice.

Speaking to the media he said, "Not just for Nirbhaya, it is the day of the women of the whole country, it is the day of justice and safety, words are less to explain this day. People from everywhere will say this that Nirbhaya has got justice today. The only people sad after convicts hanging will be their parents and lawyers. Its the job of the lawyer to save their clients. They tried their best. But even our lawyer was fighting against them and was present with us at all times. There was competition from both sides. The only difference was that we were on the side of truth and they were for untruth that is why we won."

"It is a complex situation that will there be any change in the system. But now that we got the justice we will not sit quietly at home. In the next ten days, we will meet our lawyers and will make a list of things where the system lacked in the last seven years to give justice and disclose it t the media and the court and will appeal them to make changes. We will also meet any ministers and leaders if needed to make sure the women in the country are safe and then will our fight end," he added.

Lastly, appealing to all the fathers, he said, "I would like to tell all the fathers in the country do not differentiate between your children if you have a girl and a boy. Give them the same preference and understand your responsibility towards them."

Nirbhaya's Convicts hanged

Four men convicted in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, putting an end to the seven-year-long case. Following the executions, jail officials notified that for the first time in Tihar jail's history, four men were executed simultaneously.

South Asia's biggest prison complex, Tihar jail houses over 16,000 inmates. Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am for the brutal assault of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

