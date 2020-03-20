Nirbhaya's Parents Overjoyed As Justice Dawns Upon After Seven Years

After the Supreme Court dismissed a last-minute plea by one of the Nirbhaya case convict seeking to stay their execution, the victim's mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh expressed their happiness and thanked the courts for delivering justice. All the four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case will be hanged at 5:30 am on Friday.

"I would like to thank all the people of the society, especially our daughters and women. I thank the system for delivering justice, although late. I thank the President for rejection of their (mercy) petitions. I thank the courts for dismissing all the delay tactics employed," the overjoyed mother said.

She went to say that Friday's sunrise will be in the name of India's daughters and women.

READ | 'Time To Send These 4 To Hell': Raveena Tandon Hopes To See 'fitful End' To Nirbhaya Case

Our fight will continue

Speaking to Republic TV, Asha Devi said, "We had raised our voice against injustice, and finally we are here. I thank the judiciary and all those, including the media, who supported us. Our fight in this cause will continue. I will raise my voice for every girl with whom injustice has happened so that they feel safe in this country."

READ | Nirbhaya Case: 3-judge SC Bench Dismisses Pawan Gupta's Plea Against Hanging

Father reacts

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh also expressed his joy and thanked those who supported their cause. "We are very happy. This was possible because of our lawyers and I also thank Delhi Police." When asked of the defendants' lawyer AP Singh citing juvenility of one of the convicts to delay the hanging, Singh said that the appeals were "made on lies" and proved ineffective.

READ | SC Bench Dismisses Nirbhaya Convict's Plea On Rejection Of Mercy Petition: LIVE Updates

Final plea dismissed

The Supreme Court in its urgent hearing on Friday, March 20, dismissed the last-minute petition of Nirbhaya case death row convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President. The early morning hearing was held by a bench comprising of Justices Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

Pawan Gupta's lawyer, AP Singh, had moved to the apex court after the Delhi High Court refused to stay the death penalty of all four convicts that is scheduled for 5.30 AM on Friday.

“We don't find any grounds for entertaining this petition for challenging executive order by which mercy petition was rejected by President. We thereby dismiss the same”, Justice Banumathi observed while reading out the order. "The court observed that the scope of judicial review of mercy petitions is limited," the order further said.

READ | Nirbhaya Case: Delhi HC Rejects Convicts' Plea Challenging Their Imminent Execution