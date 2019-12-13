Nirbhaya's Parents Set To Move SC After A Delhi Court Adjourns Hearing To December 18

After the adjournment in the hearing in the Nirbhaya case, the victim's mother - Asha Devi, on Friday has decided to move the Supreme Court, as per sources. Awaiting the hanging of her daughter's rapists, Asha Devi said that she believes that the Supreme Court will dismiss the review petition. She added that the court will soon issue a death warrant and the rapists will hang soon.

Nirbhaya rape case: Court sets Dec 18 hearing date as convict's review plea pending in SC

Nirbhaya's mother places faith in SC

"We have fought this fight for so long. We will wait for one more week if needed. On December 18 their date for death warrant will come and then they will be hanged. The review will be dismissed by the Supreme Court on December 17," she said to reporters outside Patiala House Court.

Meanwhile, the convicts' counsel has shared the other legal remedies which he wishes to pursue, amid growing demand for hanging. The counsel - A P Singh said, "The criminal revision is pending for Pawan Kumar in the Delhi HC to decide juvenility. Moreover, criminal review also pending of the three convicts in Delhi HC. After completion of all this, I will file a curative petition before SC. After that petition, I will file a mercy petition in front of President of India."

Nirbhaya rape case: All convicts summoned by court to ensure 'excercise of legal options'

Court sets Dec 18 as hearing date

The Patiala House court on Friday said that it will hear the case on December 18 at 2 PM, as one of the convict's review petition is pending in the Supreme Court. The judge has stated that he will wait for the apex court's decision on December 17 when it will hear the convict -Akshay Singh's review petition, before giving a final decision on the seven-year-long case. Nirbhaya's counsel has argued that the convicts can avail legal remedies even after the death warrant is issued, which he insisted should be issued by the court immediately. The convicts were summoned to court to ascertain the exercise of their legal remedies as their review and curative petitions are pending in the apex court.

Supreme Court to hear Nirbhaya convict Akshay Singh's abominable review plea on Dec 17

SC to hear Akshay's review petition

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court decided to hear convict Akshay Singh's review plea on December 17 at 2 PM. Akshay Thakur moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment awarding death penalty. In the review plea, the convict put forth farcical and absolutely baseless arguments to consolidate his stand--including 'Satyug', Delhi AQI, and even the wedding of the rapist's sister. The rapist even contended Nirbhaya's dying declaration, claiming that it had been "contrived" and that it should be "kept out of consideration."

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail says 'Have no hangman' as convict asks for mercy plea withdrawal

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The other four convicts are lodged in Tihar jail currently, after being awarded death penalty by a trial court in 2013 and upheld by SC in 2017. Amid growing demands for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, Tihar Jail has summoned two hangmen from UP for any scheduled execution.