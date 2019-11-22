Nithyananda Awarded Doctorate Degree From Belize, Indicating At His Alleged Location

In yet another massive development regarding the controversial godman Nithyananda, Republic TV on Friday has accessed an honorary doctorate degree allegedly conferred upon Nithyananda by 'Commonwealth University' in Belize. Sources state that this may indicate that Nithyananda had allegedly travelled to Belize to accept the degree, last year. Republic TV has contacted Commonwealth University is yet awaiting a response.

Here is his honorary degree:

Fmr devotee alleges Nithyananda in Ecuador, eldest victim with him

Sources close to the godman have indicated that Nithyananda may have been allegedly shunting between Belize and Ecuador. Previously, a former Nithyananda aide Sarah Stephanie Landry claimed that Nithyananda is allegedly in Ecuador and that Janardhana Sharma's eldest daughter Tatvapriya is believed to be in Ecuador. Claiming that Nithyananda had brainwashed his devotees, Landry claims that Tatvapriya is allegedly shifted between Ecuador and Trinidad & Tobago.

Exposing Nithyananda's plans to continue his operations remotely, she claimed that Nithyananda who is allegedly in Ecuador has flown in a team for the same. She added that Nithyananda is allegedly fooling authorities using a green screen to hide his whereabouts. Nithyananda has already been named in the FIR of the alleged kidnapping.

Nithyananda's rape case

In June 2018, a Karnataka trial court framed had framed charges against Nithyananda in a rape case. According to the charges, he faces trial under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Previously, the self-styled godman had grabbed the nation's attention when a clip had surfaced showing Nithyananda allegedly in a compromising position with an actress.

What is the alleged kidnapping case?

Petitioners Janardana Sharma and his wife told the Gujarat High Court on Monday that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks, claim the parents after officials of the institute allegedly refused to let them meet their daughters. The couple has sought the court's direction to the police as well the institute's authorities to produce their other daughters in court as they have allegedly been 'illegally confined' and hand them over to the parents. Gujarat High Court has set a deadline of November 26 to present the two victims Nanditha Janardhana Sharma (Nityanandita) and Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (Tatvapriya) before the court.

