NITI Aayog-UNDP India Handbook On Sustainable Urban Plastic Waste Management Launched

A handbook was launched by NITI Aayog and UNDP India to promote the sustainable management of plastic trash in the country on Tuesday. The report, titled 'NITI Aayog-UNDP Handbook on Sustainable Urban Plastic Waste Management,' was released on 11 October in presence of NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Secretary Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Special Secretary Dr K. RajeswaraRao, and Shoko Noda, UNDP India Resident Representative, as per a government release.

UNDP India and NITI Aayog collaborated on the report with renowned experts and major organisations in the field of plastic waste. A discussion for the Handbook began this years in February. Following that, UNDP conducted more than 20 virtual stakeholder consultations, with representatives from Urban Local Bodies, recyclers, corporations, civil society organisations, and academia participating. In 14 Indian cities and four Southeast Asian locations, experts were interviewed, focused group discussions were held, and technical workshops were held.

Dr Rajeswara Rao, Special Secretary, NITI Aayog, said “NITI Aayog has constituted 11 committees for bringing circular economy in various areas of waste management. With complete recycling of plastic waste followed by extraction of valuables and mixing it with virgin materials, the transition to a circular economy in the plastic waste sector will be completed.”

Only 9% of waste generated is recycled

Only around 9% of all plastic generated globally is recycled, about 12% is burnt and energy is recovered, and the remaining % pollutes the land, water, and the ocean, according to R.P Gupta, Secretary of the MoEFCC. UNDP's Plastic Waste Management programme encourages the collection, sorting, and recycling of all types of plastic waste to safeguard the environment and create a circular economy for plastics, according to Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India. She asserted that the programme also ensures the well-being and financial inclusion of waste pickers, who are considered as the most important stakeholders in the waste value chain.

The Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, require urban local bodies (ULBs) to manage municipal solid waste and plastic waste at the city level. The handbook contains 18 case studies/best practices from India, as well as four from South Asia, organised into four primary sections:

Technical models for recycling

Material Recovery Facilities (MRF)

Governance for successful plastic waste management

IEC and Digitisation.

Component I: Technical model for plastic waste recycling and management

This component, which is based on an integrated and inclusive approach that involves various stakeholders and their social benefits, covers the following topics:

Development of a baseline system for plastic waste management at the city level,

Systems approach for promoting plastic waste recycling at the city level,

Stakeholder identification and partnerships,

Development of regulatory need-gap analysis and proposals for the holistic management of plastic waste.

Component II: Material Recovery Facility – For improved plastic waste management implementation

This component takes you through the whole operation of a material recovery facility (MRF), from site selection to construction and waste processing processes.

Component III: Institutionalisation of MRFs in governance bodies

The inclusion of garbage pickers in the plastic waste management system would improve waste pickers' socio-economic conditions and increase their social recognition. For long-term sustainability, ULBs must institutionalise a variety of recommended models and waste pickers. Linking waste pickers' services with MRFs, capacity building, financial literacy and bank account opening, linking them to various social protection schemes, providing occupational ID cards, health benefits, and personal protective equipment, while working, and providing basic child education facilities are just a few of the major activities.

Component IV: IEC and Digitalisation

This component entails the creation of knowledge management systems through the implementation of an in-built adaptive feedback system at various stages of the plastic waste value chain. It also entails the identification of various technology platforms, or technical service providers, as well as the development of protocols for more effective online reporting, monitoring, and information exchange with relevant stakeholders such as bulk waste generators (BWGs), recyclers, and waste pickers.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)