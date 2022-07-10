Nitin Gadkari Seeks Time Limit On Judiciary Decisions: 'Thousands Of Crores Can Be Saved'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for a time limit on the decisions made by the Judiciary in India. While addressing an inauguration function at the Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur, the leader also highlighted the funds that can be saved through timely judicial decisions.

Stating that he often speaks to the Prime Minister and the Law Minister about this reform, Gadkari said, "Whatever the decision may be, it is the right of the judiciary to give the decision, which should not be influenced by anybody, but if there will be a time limit (in decisions), then the country could be saved from losses worth thousands of crores of rupees." "I have myself seen companies getting ruined because of the delay in justice, and when the people eventually did get justice, they were no more," added Gadkari.

Devendra Fadnavis: Any developed society is judged by its judicial system

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who was also present at the event on Sunday, stated that the strength and credibility of a country's legal system determine how evolved society is.

"Any developed society is evaluated by its rule of law and its justice delivery system. India is the fifth-largest economy now and will become the third-largest by 2030. If we want to achieve this, then the rule of law and justice delivery system in our country will be evaluated," he said.

"India has a strong and credible legal system. Every person in society has faith that he or she will get justice from our courts," he said, adding that there was need to consolidate on this and take it forward.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju: Indian Courts have around 5 crore cases pending

On July 9, during his speech at the first convocation of the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) in Aurangabad, the minister mentioned that there are around five crore cases outstanding in Indian courts. He also voiced concern that the figure may increase further if nothing is done.

Rijiju said, "The pendency of cases when I took over as law minister was slightly less than four crore. Today, it is close to five crore. It is a matter of great worry for all of us."

The minister added that the issue was not the result of any shortcomings in the administration of justice or a lack of government support, but that the backlog would only worsen if immediate action was not taken.

(With inputs from ANI)