Nitish Kumar Says 'No One Can Break India' After Sharjeel Imam's Arrest In Bihar

Hailing the Delhi Police arresting JNU student and Shaheen Bagh coordination committee member Sharjeel Imam, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, said that the police had to catch him. Condemning Imam's seditious comment, Kuamr added that no one could speak against national interest. Stating that law will take its course, he said that no one had the guts to break India.

"If Police is on the job, ofcourse they had to catch him. And this is matter of law. No one should go against the national interest and the constitution. Whatever one has said as a personal opinion, Delhi police has done the right thing and will present him in court. No one in this world has the guts to break India," he said to reporters in Patna.

After a four day hunt, Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Bihar's Jehanabad. He is currently being taken to the national capital by Delhi Police for further interrogation and probe in the matter. His brother had been detained by Jehanabad police at the nearby Kako police station for questioning Sharjeel's whereabouts.

Till Tuesday morning, three complaints and one FIR under section 153 of IPC have been filed against Imam at various locations. On Sunday, his hometown in Bihar's Jahanabad was searched. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed 16 teams to find him. Sources also informed that Assam police which was in contact with Delhi police crime branch has reached Delhi. Moreover, Aligarh police too have launched a manhunt in Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In a shocking anti-India call, a video showed Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.