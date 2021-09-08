No Bail For Anil Deshmukh's Lawyer, SI Tiwari; To Stay In Judicial Custody Till Sept 20

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court on September 8 dismissed the bail plea of Ani Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari, who were booked in connection with an alleged document leak case related to the ongoing probe against former Maharashtra Home Minister in a battery of illegal graft case(s).

A Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav dismissed the bail application of both individuals (Daga and Tiwari), the duo was sent to judicial custody earlier this week. The special court had dismissed the application moved by CBI seeking further police remand for five days. Earlier, the court extended their CBI custody by two days after the agency requested seven days additional custody remand for Daga and Tiwari.

While sending the duo to judicial custody, the court said, "In these circumstances, when the accused persons have remained in CBI custody for 4 days, there appears no reason to further extend their CBI custody as nothing new showing the nature of data extracted and the confrontation of the same is before the Court. Application stands declined."

Also, the court directed the duo to be produced before the court on September 20, upon expiry of their judicial custody.

Abhishek Tiwari shared confidential case documents with Deshmukh's lawyer

The FIR copy mentioned that a team of officers led by inquiry officer R.S. Gunjiyal, along with suspect Tiwari, left for Mumbai on April 6 for conducting an inquiry in the matter against Deshmukh. During the probe, the team members examined many witnesses including Deshmukh on April 14 and the report was submitted later.

"Abhishek Tiwari assisted the EO in preparation of the said report and had been in possession of case-sensitive documents. Pursuant to the comments and opinions of senior officers including legal officers and after the approval of the competent authority, an FIR was registered against Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, and unknown others. The investigation of the said case is under progress," mentioned the FIR.

As per the FIR, it has been reliably learned that the copies of the confidential documents pertaining to the inquiry and the investigation have been 'disclosed to unauthorized persons'. It has been reliably learned that Tiwari came in contact with Daga, a Nagpur-based advocate, during the course of the inquiry and had been in regular contact with him since.

The FIR further read that Abhishek Tiwari shared copies of different documents like the memorandum of proceedings, sealing-unsealing memorandum, statements, and seizure memos related to the investigation of the said case through WhatsApp on many occasions.