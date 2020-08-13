'No Case Against Bihar Police' Says Bihar DGP; Reveals Call From Mumbai CP On Sushant Case

Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has clarified that the reports of any case being registered against him or any police officer of Bihar in Maharashtra are false. He informed about having communicated with Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who assured him that no case has been lodged against any Bihar Police official.

"I called Mumbai Commissioner of Police. He told me that no case has been lodged against any Bihar police officer in Mumbai," Gupteshwar Pandey said.

"It is just a rumour. The Mumbai Police Commissioner spoke with great respect with me, I thanked him very much" he added.

"There is no case registered against Bihar cops in Mumbai and this should be known to everyone," he reiterated while speaking with ANI.

The Bihar DGP's remarks on Thursday come after the reports of the complaint being registered by a fringe group against the five Bihar police at Bandra Police station on Wednesday claiming that the Sushant death investigation by Bihar police in Mumbai was illegal. According to reports, the complaint further stated that the Zero FIR which is registered in Bihar, should have been transferred to Mumbai Police as per the law, but without doing so, Bihar police independently conducted illegal investigations and the action taken by the Bihar Police without the authority to investigate the Sushant’s case is reprehensible.

The DGP reacting to the complaint on Wednesday had said, 'I'm not going to give up nor will I bow down'. He had said that such complaints will not bring down the morale of the Bihar police.

Four of Bihar Police officers were in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case upon the FIR registered by Sushant's father in Bihar. A senior IPS officer was also sent by Bihar Police to oversee the Bihar Police investigation, however, after landing in Mumbai he was sent under enforced quarantined by the BMC even as the four Bihar policemen who visited Mumbai earlier were not quarantined. Mumbai Police had to face strong criticisms by several political social and judicial sections including the Supreme Court, on quarantining the senior police officer.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the pleas of all parties in the Sushant Death probe and has reserved its judgment on whether the Mumbai Police, which has not filed a single FIR even after two months, will carry on with the investigation, or will it be handed over to CBI which has already registered the case upon taking over from Bihar Police.

