'No Case Registered': NIA Officers Stationed At Forest Area Linked To PFI Training Camp

Two National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers from Kocchi are currently stationed in Padam Forest, Kollam where an alleged PFI training camp was busted and explosives were seized on June 14. As per Republic sources, NIA has not filed any case yet and are closely investigating in order to gather more detailed information from the local sources. This matter is considered to be of national security. If shreds of evidence are confirmed then the NIA will file a case.

One of the members of the NIA team is the same person investigating the Rs 3,000 crore worth of drugs seized from a Sri Lankan fishing vessel at the Kerala coast, earlier this month. After the explosives were recovered in the forest area it was suspected to be linked to the PFI which is allegedly operating a training camp in the region.

Kerala ATS Report

Republic has accessed an exclusive report of Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) which stated that the forest was being used by PFI (Popular Front of India) cadres to impart training on weapon and bomb-making. The recently arrested cadres also revealed that the dedicated youth cadres were imparted advanced physical and weapon handling training in dense jungles bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. One such camp imparting training on martial arts camp and handling use of explosives was suspected to be functioning in approximately 150 acres of encroached land in Padam, Punalla region in Kollam district.

The report also talks about suspicious activities, which were noticed around the PFI training camp in Padam forest of Kollam. Around 4,000 wooden sticks, which are reportedly used for martial arts were recovered by forest officials.

Explosives Seized From Kerala's Forest Area Linked To PFI 'Training Camp'

The explosive substances including three gelatin sticks and detonators were recovered from a forest area in Kerala are suspected to be linked to the PFI which is allegedly operating a training camp in the region, officials said. Security and intelligence agencies informed that radical extremist group Popular Front of India was allegedly operating some clandestine training camps in Pathanapuram and the explosives were part of the logistics of the camp. The probe agencies have launched an investigation into the recoveries of the explosive cache, they said.

Officials of the state forest department had conducted a raid in the Kollam district on Monday that led to the recovery of two gelatin sticks, four detonators, batteries, some wires, and adhesive substances on Tuesday. The searches were carried out by the department in the cashew plantations that are under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation at Pathanapuram in the district. Top-notch officials like Thiruvananthapuram Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar Gurudin and Deputy Superintendent of Police launched an investigation.

(Image Credits: PTI)