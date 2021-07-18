'No Change In Attitude Towards Married Women': Kerala HC Rejects Bail Plea In Dowry Case

The Kerala High Court rejected an anticipatory bail plea of a man, his family members who allegedly indulged in dowry harassment amid a rise in such cases. The single-judge bench of Justice Shircy V heard the plea after cases were registered against the petitioners at the Vattappara Police Station. They were booked under Sections 294(b) (verbal obscenity in public places), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons/means, 325 (grievous hurt), 498A (cruelty to women, including dowry harassment), read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

In this case, the marriage took place on September 14, 2020, after which the married woman started residing at her husband's house. Though she was "gifted" gold ornaments, Rs.7 lakh, a car and land at the time of marriage, the petitioners demanded more money and subjected her to mental and physical torture. At about 11.30 am on April 14, her brother and father reached the house to take her back after they were contacted for help as the torture became "unbearable".

However, the petitioners purportedly assaulted them and the married woman too sustained injuries including a fracture when she tried to intervene. She produced medical certificates before the court to substantiate her claim of injuries perpetrated by her in-laws. On the other hand, the counsel for the petitioners claimed that have been falsely implicated in the case as she wants to stay in a separate residence for herself and her husband.

'A wrong message to society'

The bench took cognizance of the fact that the allegations against the petitioners are "grave and serious" in nature. Lamenting that there is no change in the attitude towards married women, the judge deemed that this is not a fit case where pre-arrest bail can be granted. At the time, the HC directed the petitioners to surrender before the jurisdictional magistrate on July 19 and seek regular bail.

In the order dated July 14, Justice Shircy V remarked, "Harassment, abuse and torture both mental and physical towards married ladies are increasing day by day in our country to pressurize them to bring more wealth to the family of the bridegroom to improve their financial situation. Though so many cases are being registered against husbands and in laws there is no change in the attitude of the society towards married women and family members."

"The attack towards them are of course, for various reasons, making their matrimonial homes as most dangerous place to live and number of cases being reported in our country is alarming, though stringent laws are there. This has to be stopped for ever. But, if anticipatory bail is granted to such wrong doers definitely, that will give a 'wrong message' to the society," she added.