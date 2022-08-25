In a significant development to the Pegasus snoopgate controversy, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware was detected in any of the 29 mobile devices examined by the technical committee. An apex led by Chief Justice NV Ramana was hearing a bunch of pleas against the spyware, developed by an Israeli company, allegedly used by the Central government to snoop on politicians and activists by infecting their electronic devices.

"There was inclusive evidence on the presence of Pegasus spyware in any of the 29 phones scanned by the Pegasus panel, Some malware was found in five phones but nothing conclusive to show it was Pegasus," the three-judge apex bench said.

The Supreme Court was citing a report submitted by a technical committee constituted by it to investigate the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on phones of politicians, activists, and journalists.

The top court said the report was submitted in three parts - two reports of the technical committee and one report of the overseeing committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, Justice RV Raveendran.

"We will be making the third part of the report by Justice Raveendran on recommendations public on our website," the CJI said, adding that the committee has asked not to publish the full report in public domain.

After some petitioners sought copies of the first two parts of the report, CJI said the court will examine the demand.

"We don't want to make any more comments without going through the complete report," Justice Ramana said. "After tomorrow, I will also express my opinion", CJI said.

The matter was adjourned for four weeks.

This Supreme Court had set up the expert committee to probe whether Indian law enforcement authorities procured and used Pegasus spyware after a huge political storm was set off by global headlines that the spyware from the Israeli firm NSO Group was used to target many around the world.