No construction to be permitted in contravention of zonal, sector plans: HC

Jodhpur, Oct 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has directed that there shall be no regularisation of unauthorised occupation or construction over public, agriculture or any other land in contravention of the Zonal Development Plan and Sector Plan of any town or city in the state.

The court has further directed that towns and the cities where the Zonal Development Plan or Sector Plan have not been duly approved in accordance with the law, no process shall be initiated for regularisation of any individual construction or a colony developed unauthorisedly. A division bench of justice Sangeet Lodha and justice Manoj Kumar Garg has given these directions on a petition by one Roshan Vyas from Phalodi objecting to relaxation by the government in issuance of lease deeds in violation of rules for regularisation.

His counsel Moti Singh Rajpurohit said that in order to execute its plans to issue lease deeds on encroached lands, the government simply published an ad notification on September 20 and issued guidelines for the same on September 28 with relaxation in conditions for issuance of lease deeds.

“We objected that such rules could not be relaxed simply by a circular without amendment in the laws indiscriminately”, he said. The authorities shall ensure that no regularisation of unauthorised occupation or construction is permitted in defiance of the directions issued by this court regarding Zonal and Sector Plans.

It is made clear that any regularisation made in any town or city of the State in defiance of the directions issued by this Court, shall be viewed seriously and dealt with sternly, the court said.

Issuing notices to the states government, Local Self Bodies, Jodhpur Development Authority, Jaipur Development Authority and Phalodi Municipal Board, the court has listed the matter for hearing on October 22. PTI COR DV DV

