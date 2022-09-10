No FIR Despite Complaint In 2020, More Questions Emerge In Yakub Memon Glorification Row

In yet another development in the Yakub Memon glorification case, police sources informed Republic TV, LT Marg police station investigated the complaint by Jazil Nawrangge in 2020 over being threatened by the D-gang over the grave. However, the probe was stopped and no FIR was filed.

Sources further informed that the police will also verify whether a statement was recorded and also the reason behind why the investigation was stopped. It’s important to note, that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a reinvestigation into the case. Notably, a row erupted on September 8 after LED lights and marble tiles were seen installed at the terrorist Yakub Memon’s grave in the Bada Kabrastan in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

LED lights removed after uproar

Post the massive backlash, the LED lights were removed from Yakub Memon’s cemetery and a DCP-level police inquiry was launched into the matter.

Republic TV also accessed pictures of Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers Nawab Malik, Aslam Shaikh interacting with Yakub Memon’s relative Rauf Memon, who allegedly, on behalf of Tiger Memon, threatened Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust’s former trustee to give a facelift to Yakub Memon’s grave failing which he would be 'made to disappear'.

Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust manages the Bada Kabrastan graveyard, where Yakub Memon is buried. Tiger Memon is Yakub Memon’s brother and also an accused in the 1993 Mumbai Bomb blasts case. He is believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

BJP and Shinde-Sena lashes out at MVA government

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray has seen such a transformation into Sonia Sena and Sharad Sena that they made such people Ministers. They allowed such patronising and eulogising of terrorists. Friendship with Yakub and terror was the ideology of the MVA government."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said an inquiry has been ordered by the relevant authorities and also stated that the necessary action will be taken by the Home Ministry in the case, "Yakub Memon can't be glorified. This is unacceptable and we won't let it happen. I have informed BMC and Mumbai police about it and the inquiry has been initiated. The Home Ministry will take appropriate action about it and strict action will be taken against the persons responsible."

Terrorist Yakub Memon was responsible for the killing of 257 innocents

The CBI arrested terrorist Yakub Memon in the 1993 Mumbai Bomb blast case for his financial involvement in the serial blasts. He was later convicted by the TADA court and was given a death sentence in 2007. Strikingly, after all the mercy petitions were rejected and the unprecedented midnight hearing by the SC before his execution, he was hanged to death at the Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015, after 21 years of imprisonment. The serial blasts killed over 257 people and injured more than 1400.