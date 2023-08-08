No Govt Jobs For Habitual Miscreants Accused In Crimes Against Women: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

In light of the burgeoning rise in the cases of sexual assaults on girls, women in Rajasthan, the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced people involved in cases of atrocities against the girl child, women will not be given government jobs. The data of the said category of criminals will be maintained separately in police stations, he further added. A similar treatment is currently being given to people with a long track record of crime. As per the former state CM Vasundhara Raje, in 54 months, more than 10 lakh cases of crimes against women have taken place.

“The state government has decided that people accused of molestation of girls and women, rape attempts and rape accused and miscreants will be banned from government jobs. For this, a record of miscreants will also be kept in police stations like history sheeters and this will be mentioned on their character certificate issued by the state government/police. Social boycott of such anti-social elements is necessary.”

In one of the most recent cases of atrocities against women in the state, a total of 10 persons, including four women, were booked in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara whose body parts were found in a coal furnace, police said on Friday (August 4).

Calling this a 'rarest of the rare case', Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu said that all efforts will be made to ensure that the accused get the death penalty. In another case in July in Karauli city in Rajasthan, the victim, a resident of Mohanpura in the Todabhim area, was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and attacked with acid before being found in a well.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, in a media interaction recently, lashed out at the incumbent Ashok Gehlot administration in the state on the issue of women's security in India. She said, "The manner in which incidents are happening with women, girls, Dalits, and businessmen is shredding the law and order (in the state). The highest number of cases of crimes against women have happened in Rajasthan. In 54 months, more than 10 lakh cases have taken place. More than 7,500 innocent people have been murdered. 2 lakh cases of crime against women have been registered. Around 33,000 incidents of rape have happened - 22 per cent of the total cases in the country. Rajasthan has become the top state in rape cases. Incidents of crime against women are taking place in CM's home region but they are all silent."

She further added, “As per media reports, 18-19 incidents of rape and five-seven murders occur in Rajasthan every day on average. Under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Government, incidents of rape are taking place with thousands of women. But neither is anyone from their government speaking on it nor is the Police going forward on this...”