'No Innocent Person Should Be Booked In Delhi Violence': National Minorities Commission

A delegation of the National Commission for Minorities led by chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Wednesday visited Delhi’s Jahangirpuri where clashes broke out between two groups on April 16. The delegation called upon the administration to ensure that no innocent person is booked in the matter and that the culprits are nabbed “quickly.”

A violent clash erupted between two groups during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

The Commission appreciated the role of the district administration in containing the rising tension between the two communities and advised them to quickly nab all the culprits and take necessary steps to prevent incidents from happening in the future.

“No innocent person should be booked in this process,” they said. The delegation took stock of the situation from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West.

As per the statement of the National Commission for Minorities, the delegation was informed that “the third procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti which did not have the permission was organized by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)/Bajrang Dal.”

There was a minor scuffle between two groups which later turned violent and police immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, the statement said. It was noted that eight of the nine persons injured during the incident were police personnel.

The Commission also had a joint meeting with representatives of both the communities and advised them to conduct Aman (Peace) Committee meetings regularly.

Delhi violence: NSA imposed against five culprits

On Tuesday, Delhi Police said that the situation in Jahangirpuri was peaceful and talks are being held with the Aman committee. “The situation is peaceful. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner,” Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident. National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes. The Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District.

(With inputs from agency)