In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Thursday has refused to give interim protection to the absconding former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The apex court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a plea by Singh seeking relief. However, it has also directed Singh's counsel to disclose his whereabouts after the former was appearing in the court for relief. However, Singh's counsel responded that he has no idea where Param Bir Singh is. In addition, the Supreme Court also pulled up the former Mumbai Police Commissioner for failing to join the investigation so far instead of seeking interim protection.

"If I'm given a place to breathe, I might come out," argued Param Bir Singh's lawyer.

Responding to this, Justice Kaul said:

"You have not joined any investigation. You are seeking protection orders. Our suspicion may be wrong but if you're somewhere abroad and waiting for SC orders how can we give it? No relief, no hearing until you tell us where Param Bir Singh is."

Param Bir Singh to be declared 'absconder' in 30 days if no response

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mumbai court accepted a Proclamation application that was filed by the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) that sought Param Bir Singh to be declared as an 'absconder'. Following this, the hard copies of the court's proclamation order will be pasted outside Singh's properties in Mumbai as well as Chandigarh. After this, the agency will wait for 30 days and if Singh fails to show up then he will officially be declared as an 'absconder'.

Top lawyers speaking to Republic Media Network said that if Singh is declared as an absconder then his properties may be seized and subsequently auctioned and he would not be able to avail legal remedies. On the other hand, the Maharashtra government has also initiated the procedure to suspend Param Bir Singh.