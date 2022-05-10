No Lock-up Deaths Will Happen In TN, Stalin Tells Assembly; Assures Safety Of All In Jail

Days after directing the CB-CID to frame murder charges against the cops responsible for the murder of V Vignesh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the Assembly that no more custodial deaths will take place in the state.

Speaking on the last day of the Assembly session, during the question hour, Stalin announced that stringent action will be taken against the accused and they would not be spared.

The statement comes just a few days after the said case was transferred to the CBCID and several police officers who had been named during the interrogation were issued summons. Following the interrogation, at least six policemen were arrested by the CB-CID in connection with the April 19 death of Vignesh, 25, at Secretariat Colony police station.

CM Stalin says officials have been given strict instructions to follow during interrogations

CM Stalin asserted that the state government has nothing with concealing such cases and is transparent in administration and tough on criminals He said those arrested will be presented before a magistrate following due procedure.

He also reiterated that the government has given strict directions for officials to follow during interrogations, wherein an accused in custody should not be tortured physically or mentally. "We have given adequate instructions to prevent custodial deaths in the future," he said.

Speaking on the politics and the allegations made by the Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami on the inaction of the government on the Vignesh custodial death case, and the rise in crimes over the last year, Chief Minister added that the death of custodial accused cannot be justified, irrespective of which political party is in power.