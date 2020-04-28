UP BJP MLA Caught On Cam Communalising Vegetable Buying & Defending; Party To Question Him

In a video doing rounds on social media, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Suresh Tiwari is heard making a statement where he told people in Deoria district not to purchase vegetables from Muslim vendors. The legislator who represents the Barhaj constituency is seen telling people, "Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from miyas (Muslims).”

BJP distances itself from Tiwari's remark

As per inputs, Tiwari had made the statement last week during his visit to the office of the Barhaj Nagar Palika, where several government officials were also present. Speaking to a daily, the MLA claimed that he had given his opinion, and it was up to people to decide if they want to follow it. He said that he made the remark after hearing complaints that people of a community were selling vegetables after contaminating them.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi has said the party does not endorse such statements. He added that the party would take cognisance of the matter and question Tiwari about the circumstances in which he made the remarks.

Coronavirus outbreak in Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus claimed one more life in Uttar Pradesh, taking the fatality count to 31 in the state, which inched closer to the 2,000-mark with 113 fresh cases on Monday. The number of confirmed infection cases in the state is 1,986 now, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said in a statement.

The sole death on Monday was reported from Shravasti district. The highest 10 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by six in Moradabad, five in Meerut, three in Kanpur and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh and Shravasti.

