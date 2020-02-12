'No Political Angle, It Was Personal Revenge': DCP Clarifies On AAP MLA Aide Murder

Hours after the landslide victory in Delhi Assembly elections, unidentified miscreants fired shots at AAP MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav's convoy on Tuesday night. In the encounter, one of the volunteers was killed while one sustained injuries. South-West DCP Ignit K Singh on Wednesday gave an account of the incident and labelled it as a case of personal revenge. The DCP stated that there is no political angle to the murder of the AAP volunteer. Reacting to the incident earlier, Naresh Yadav had said that the incident is 'unfortunate'.

Giving an account of the incident, DCP Ingit Singh said, "At 11:16 pm, we got a PCR call that two men have been admitted to Fortis hospital with a gunshot injury. Immediately our team reached there, including the SHO. Then we got to know, that one of them is Ashok Kumar, 45 years old, who was declared 'brought dead' and along with him was Harender who was injured with two gunshots." DCP Ingit Singh said, "Along with them, there was an eyewitness named Harender. We registered a case as he accounted, under IPC sections 302, 304 and the Arms Act. The eye witness stated that they were all leaving Kishangad in a gypsy and they were halted at a traffic signal just when a car from behind came and an individual fired all his bullets at Ashok, out which two hit Harender."

Furthermore, he added, "The accused has been arrested, his name is Kalu and others are being hunted. It is believed that the encounter was due to personal revenge. Last year too, there was a similar case in Vasant Kunj where the accused in that case is an acquaintance of the deceased Ashok Kumar."

'Naresh Yadav wasn't the target'

Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh speaking about the incident has said that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav was not the target of the assailant who opened fire on his convoy. He said, "The investigation so far reveals that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn't the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead (AAP volunteer)."

Naresh Yadav calls the incident 'unfortunate'

Reacting to the attack, Naresh Yadav said the incident is "unfortunate". "The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquire properly they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yadav added that he could have been killed. "Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack including me," he said.

