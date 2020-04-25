No Public Gathering Allowed Till June 30: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Order Amid Covid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that no public gathering will be allowed in the state till June 30 owing to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The office of the UP CM confirmed this decision revealing that all officers have been briefed regarding this. Further decisions will be taken depending on the situation, as per the UP CMO. India is currently under lockdown till May 3.

Seventeen new coronavirus cases were reported in UP on Saturday as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 in UP to 1,621. Among the total people infected as of date, 247 have recovered and 25 have passed away.

Coronavirus testing strategy in UP

Meanwhile, the State Principal Secretary informed that containment exercise is going on in Uttar Pradesh through surveillance, testing, lockdown, quarantine, and treatment. He added that pool testing' was being undertaken in the state. "Pool testing is also going on in the state. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as the area outside containment zones," Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, and therefore, increases testing capacity.

"Pool testing is being done at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Other laboratories in the state should also undertake pool testing," Prasad added.

(With Agency Inputs)

