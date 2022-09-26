No Relief For Amanatullah Khan: AAP MLA Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody In Waqf Board Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, September 26, sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan, arrested on September 16 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, was first sent to 4-day custody of the wing, which was further extended by 5 days. He was produced before the Court, on the expiry of the custody.

Khan is accused of corruption during his tenure as the chief of the Delhi Waqf Board. An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoings in the board. According to the FIR, Khan illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines. The ACB claimed that five of Khan's relatives were appointed to the board, while 22 were from Okhla, which he represents in the Delhi assembly.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, says the FIR, adding that Khan also rented out a number of properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism.

On September 16, 2022, prior to the ACB arresting Khan, raids were conducted at four locations linked to him and his business partner Hamid Ali, who was also arrested on September 17. From the raids, ACB recovered a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash and two illegal weapons. The ACB also alleged that its officials were manhandled and slapped during the raids. 5 of Khan's aides, including one from Telangana have been arrested for the same.

Khan has in the past denied the ACB and the police’s allegations against him. Khan has maintained that he was being framed by the BJP-led central government because he is a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. Also, the AAP has defended Khan and claimed that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case.

"Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in a baseless and outright fake case. Nothing was found from his residence or officer during the raid. This is a new conspiracy to implication the MLA in a false case and defame the Aam Aadmi Party," said the party.

