'No Rioter Will Be Spared,' Assures Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha; Says 700 FIRs Registered

A day after addressing the Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the upper house of the parliament and assured that no rioter will be spared. The Home Minister also informed about the action taken by the Delhi Police in the matter.

"Everybody expressed concerns about rioters. Let me assure the house that we will not spare any rioter. Further, I would like to talk about all the investigations done in the Delhi riots. Post riots, more than 700 FIRs were registered and over 2,647 persons have been arrested or detained," the Home Minister said.

Informing the house further, Shah stated that the cops have identified over 1,922 faces that were present on the site of the riots. "We have also allocated special public prosecutors to all the 12 police stations. We had asked for people to send any clipping of Delhi violence videos, we have received a lot of footage and we are carrying out detailed scrutiny. Till today noon, we had identified 1,922 faces who were present on the riot site. Out of those, 336 people who came from Uttar Pradesh have also been identified," he stated.

During his Rajya Sabha address, Amit Shah also stated that the Centre has formed 3 SITs to probe the matter so far and 2 more will be formed. He also stated that the cops have arrested 5 people in connection to Hawala funding.

Amit Shah's response on riots in LS

Seventeen days after violence took place in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah has responded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As Shah spoke in the Lower House, Congress and IUML MPs staged a walkout. Shah has said that not a single communal riot took place after February 25. As the riots in Delhi have so far claimed 53 lives, the Home Minister lauded Delhi Police's effort in quelling the riots within 36 hours. He also spoke on all major criticism against him after the riots.

Refraining from giving communal colour to the riots, the Home Minister said that lives were lost. He said that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt. He also said: "We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to."

