No Word On Eid Celebrations, Muslim Body To Move Court Against Maharashtra Government

In what could be yet another setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Muslim outfit Raza Academy has decided to move to Court if the Maharashtra government does not grant permission for carrying out the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession, Muhammad Arif Razvi, the Secretary of the outfit said on Friday.

Raza Academy's (a part of the Alhaj Muhammad Saeed Noori) threat to the government comes after a meeting on October 20 involving the representatives of Muslim organizations with state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh & senior officials of the Mumbai Police regarding the celebration Eid Milaadun Nab proved to be inconclusive. Further, the Home Minister had claimed that the decision would be made after talking to CM Uddhav Thackeray, however, with no word from the government so far, Saeed Noori is now chalking out a legal recourse to obtain permission to carry out the celebration.

MLA Amin Patel, Iqbal Memon, Officer, O.P. Chairman of Khilafah Committee, Sarfraz Arzoo and representatives of Raza Academy Maulana Waliullah Sharifi, Maulana Abbas Rizvi and other organizers of the procession were present in the meeting with Anil Deshmukh.

The outfit, Alhaj Muhammad Saeed Noori, after convening a meeting with the Ulemas at the Jamia Qadria Ashrafia of Imams and religious leaders from Mumbai & all other areas on October 21 decided to approach the Court if the state government did not grant permission to carry out the procession. Further, it was also pointed out in the due course of the meeting that the government did not take interest in the matter by not providing clarification and that it led to 'uneasiness' among the Muslims, as per sources.

"Alhaj Muhammad Saeed Noori has decided that if the Maharashtra government does not allow us to take out the procession, we shall approach the court, as 2 months ago the Bombay High Court had given conditional permission for the procession to be carried out from Imam Bara to Mumbai and the same people were given conditional permission by the court to perform their religious rituals", said Muhammad Arif Razvi, citing the same reason to explain the outfit's decision to move to Court.

Trouble mounts for Uddhav sarkar

Earlier in October, saints & representatives of Hindu organizations staged a protest across the state of Maharashtra over the government's decision to not open temples, citing that the MVA govt had allowed most places to reopen apart from the places of worship. The BJP also staged a protest and attempted to make a forced entry into the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to demand the government to reopen places of worship in the state. Further, Maharashtra governor Koshiyari wrote a stinging letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, questioning him for the delay in the decision on reopening of temples.

In retaliation, CM Uddhav Thackeray responded to Governor's letter saying that his 'Hindutva' did not need a 'certificate' from the governor. However, the CM concluded by saying that the state government is considering the reopening of religious places and that a decision will be taken as soon as possible with all due care.

