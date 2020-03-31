SHOCKER: 20-year-old Beaten To Death In Bihar For Alerting Authorities Of Migrants' Return

In an atrocious incident, a 20-year-old man was beaten to death by two people and their families in Bihar's Sitamarhi after notifying the authorities that the two men had returned from Maharashtra, amid the lockdown.

Beaten for being an alert citizen

The medical authorities later tested the two men for the virus which angered them and their families who resorted to beating him grievously. The 20-year-old, Bablu Kumar, was taken to a nearby hospital but was to be shifted to another hospital for better treatment due to the severity of the injuries. However, he succumbed.

The police has registered an FIR and have started investigating the case, making two arrests already with more likely to follow.

