'Noble Intentions, Unintended Consequences'

In the midst of yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen multiple High Courts across the country suo-moto exercising their jurisdiction. Simply put, the High Courts have taken matters into their own hand. Undoubtedly the intentions of the High Court’s taking up the cause is laudable and in the interest of the public, it has certain unintended consequences. In this background, the Supreme Court rightly decided to take suo-moto cognisance of the COVID-19 situation in our country. In trend with recent events, a variety of views and opinions have been exchanged over this decision of the Supreme Court. However, the reasons indicated in the article alongside an understanding of the law of transfer of cases from High Courts to the Supreme Court, highlight that the Supreme Court was well in its wisdom to intervene in the matter.

Over the past 72 hours, we’ve seen the High Courts in Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta, Allahabad amongst others, make observations and issue directions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. These orders have included the issuance of a lockdown in five cities in Uttar Pradesh, ad-hoc supply of oxygen to hospitals in particular regions, permitting not more than three people to operate in a grocery shop or ordering penal action to be taken against diagnostic laboratories if they fail to provide RT-PCR test results within a span of 24 hours. With the fear of being repetitive, I must say that these actions are noble with the intention of providing relief to not only the petitioners but also to the aggrieved parties. However, what makes us throw caution to the wind are unexpected situations that may result from the same.

Firstly, if we are to look at the order of the Allahabad High Court ordering a lockdown, it is the entry of the judiciary into the domain of the executive. Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 1985, it is the Central and State governments, that are empowered to impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the pandemic and these restrictions are administrative actions. Our forefathers while drafting the Constitution had envisaged the separation of powers and the Supreme Court in the past has rightly stated that it is not the domain of the Courts to embark into the unchartered ocean of public policy. Moreover, the decision to permit only those grocery stores which have a staff of fewer than three persons to operate can not only cause hara-kiri but will also unintended economic consequences.

Secondly, the directions issued by the Karnataka High Court to penalise diagnostic laboratories failing to provide RT-PCR test reports within 24 hours can have large scale repercussions. Although, the delay on part of the laboratories is condemnable and causes inconvenience to the public, directions to penalise laboratories for the same will be inappropriate. We must take a step back and appreciate that the situation we are witnessing is unprecedented. Diagnostic laboratories are under severe strain and such deadlines with the threat of penal actions, may either lead to laboratories issuing hastily completed reports or leave them with no other alternative but to shut shop rather than to face penal action.

Thirdly, the High Courts of Delhi and Bombay have made observations for the supply of oxygen to certain regions. However, it is pertinent to note that the COVID-19 pandemic has left us grappling with the need for oxygen not only in particular regions but in the country as a whole. Such a problem requires a holistic overview and not one which is region-centric. The latter approach is the absence of verified data will lead to inadvertent consequences. One can only imagine, the catastrophic consequences of each High Court beginning to issue orders seeking the supply of oxygen in their jurisdictions. Instead of providing relief to the patients, such orders will disrupt the supply and begin an unintended tug of war between States.

Even if we are to keep aside the aforementioned reasons, the decision of the Supreme Court to direct the Central Government to place before it, a national plan for dealing with certain issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic is legally sound. The law relating to the transfer of cases from High Courts to the Supreme Court is well settled. The Supreme Court has time and again reiterated that for it to exercise such jurisdiction, the question involved must be a substantial question of general importance and there is absolutely no doubt as to the importance of the problem that we are today grappling with.

The order of the Supreme Court has been criticised on the ground that this will limit the involvement of the High Court and undermine its effort. Such criticism is clearly unwarranted because, in the absence of the Supreme Court’s order, there is a palpable fear of conflicting decisions on the same subject matter from different High Courts. Moreover, in the recent past, we have seen multiple matters being transferred to the Supreme Court on this very ground itself. Further, another rather flimsy criticism has been the choice of Mr Salve as the amicus curiae by the Supreme Court. An amicus curiae in popular parlance is someone who is not a party to the case but is chosen to assist the court with the same. The choice of an amicus curiae is based upon the competence of an individual and certainly not on perceived biases. In this regard, Mr Salve’s competence is undoubted.

Lastly, the impact of the pandemic has been devastating and therefore the actions of the High Court are not entirely unfounded. However, sometimes even the most commendable actions may lead to unforeseen consequences as in the present case.

(This story has been authored by Hitesh Jain, Managing Partner - Parinam Law Associates & has only been copyedited by republicworld.com)