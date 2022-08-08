Noida Assault Case: 6 Aides Of Shrikant Tyagi Arrested By UP Police, Second FIR Filed

In a key development in the Noida assault case, 6 more aides of Shrikant Tyagi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday. The 6 accused have been identified as Nitin Tyagi, Lokendra Tyagi, Rahul Tyagi, Churchill Rana, Prince Tyagi, and Ravi Pandit. A second FIR has also been filed in the matter.

This comes after further drama ensued on Sunday when alleged goons of Shrikant Tyagi entered the Grand Omex society to harass the woman who had confronted him. After an argument broke out between them and the society members, the Noida Police detained 6 goons.

Speaking to the media, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh stated, "Seven people who entered the Grand Omex Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway".

Shrikant Tyagi In Uttarakhand?

Meanwhile, Shrikant Tyagi, who is absconding in the Noida assault case has been traced down to Uttarakhand. Sources have claimed that on Sunday, the police traced his location to Rishikesh, and the accused was also caught on CCTV footage in Haridwar. He is said to have switched his mobile on and off 11 times in a single day, thereby compromising his location. He is suspected to be changing his locations frequently to evade arrest.

Four teams were formed on Friday to arrest Shrikant Tyagi after his video assaulting and abusing a co-resident in Noida's Omex society went viral. By Sunday, the number of teams was expanded to 12. More than 40 policemen in the 12 teams are engaged in questioning the suspects and scanning the CCTVs.

Sources have now revealed that three teams of the UP Police have reached Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand to chase Shrikant Tyagi. On Sunday, raids were witnessed at several locations to arrest the accused. Police are also looking for Shrikant Tyagi in Lucknow, where he used to live in a rented flat.

Earlier today, illegal construction at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi, at Grand Omex in Noida's Sector 93, was demolished by the Noida administration. Power-packed action was witnessed when two JCB bulldozers razed down the construction against the backdrop of vociferous celebrations by local residents.