Noida Assault Case: Police File Another FIR Against Shrikant Tyagi; Manhunt On To Nab Him

In a fresh development in the Noida assault case, as troubles continue to mount for local politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been accused of assaulting a woman following a verbal spat, the Noida Police has registered another FIR against him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, while the FIR has been filed under Sections 419, 420, and 482 of the IPC, some vehicles have been also seized for misusing government symbols. This comes at a time when the police have been targetting a 48 hour deadline to arrest Shrikant Tyagi, who is presently on a run.

Meanwhile, apart from these sections, he has been also booked under Section 354 of IPC (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). As informed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Ranvijay Singh, four of his close associates including his wife were also detained for questioning in the matter.

Divulging further details, Singh said that the police team found three vehicles at his residence out of which two were found violating the Motor Vehicle Act and when immediately seized. A third vehicle, Toyota Fortuner had the official symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government which was in violation of rules, he said further adding that a separate FIR was earlier lodged for the misuse of the government symbol.

Noida assault case

The incident took place on Friday when the accused, identified as Shrikant Tyagi, was booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman after a heated argument with her. Videos of the episode went viral on social media where Tyagi can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, claims which were later denied by the party.

This happened after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

