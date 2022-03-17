Noida child kidnapping case: Cops nab sister of key accused

Noida, Mar 17 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday said they have arrested from Baghpat district the sister of the key accused involved in kidnapping a seven-year-old girl from Noida five days ago.

The child was kidnapped by Sonu Balmiki and his associate on March 13.

Police said the child was kidnapped by Sonu with an intention to “sacrifice” her on the occasion of Holi.

Sonu, 28, was unmarried and advised by an occultist that a human sacrifice would please the gods after which he would get married, according to officials.

“Varsha, the sister of Sonu, had provided him accommodation at her place in Baghpat district. The child was also recovered from her place. Varsha was aware of the whole plan and involved in it. She is also an accused in the case and has been arrested now,” DSP (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

Sonu and the seven-year-old girl both lived in the same neighbourhood in Chhijarsi village, under Noida's Sector 63 police station limits.

Sonu and his associate were arrested on Wednesday while the occultist, who has been identified, is still at large and searches are on to nab him, police added. PTI KIS RDK RDK

