Noida Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine For Mishap Caused By Pet Animals; Details Inside

In wake of rising cases of the menace caused by dogs, the Noida Authority has amended its pet policy and from now on will impose a Rs 10,000 fine on pet owners as a penalty in the case of any mishap caused by their pet dogs or cats.

Per the new policy guidelines, pet owners in Noida have to register their dogs/cats by January 31, 2023, and failing to do so will attract a fine. In addition to this, the sterilization and antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory. In case of violation, there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 per month starting from March 1, 2023.

• दिनांक 31.01.2023 तक पालतू कुत्तों / बिल्लियों का पंजीकरण अनिवार्य है। पंजीकरण न कराने की दशा में जुर्माना लगाया जायेगा। — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) November 12, 2022

"In the 207th board meeting of Noida Authority, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The authority has decided the policy following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for the Noida region," the CEO of Noida Authority said in a tweet.

The Authority also stated that in case of any mishap caused by a pet dog/cat, Rs 10,0000 will be fined to the owner from March 1, 2023. In addition to this, the medical expenses of the injured person/animal will be borne by the owner of the pet dog who attacked them.

पालतू कुत्ते/बिल्ली के कारण किसी अप्रिय घटना की स्थिति में ₹10000/-आर्थिक दण्ड (दिनांक 01.03.2023 से) अधिरोपित किये जाने के साथ घायल व्यक्ति/जानवर का उपचार पालतू कुत्ते के मालिक द्वारा किया जायेगा। — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) November 12, 2022

Noida's new pet policy

Following are the guidelines issued by the Noida authority pertaining to the new pet policy in Noida:

Registration of pet dogs/cats is mandatory till 31.01.2023. In case of non-registration, a fine will be imposed.

Sterilization / antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. In case of violation (from 01.03.2023), provision for imposition of a fine of Rs.2000/- per month.

With the consent of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA)/Apartment Owners Association (AOA)/village residents, the construction of a dog shelter for sick/aggressive street dogs whose maintenance will be the responsibility of the concerned RWA/AOA.

The feeding place in the outdoor area will be marked where necessary, and only the feeders / RWA / AOA will make arrangements for food and drink. If a pet dog litters a public place, it will be the responsibility of the animal keeper to clean it.

In case of any untoward incident due to the pet dog/cat, treatment of the injured person/animal will be done by the owner of the pet dog along with the imposition of a fine of ₹ 10000/- (from 01.03.2023).

Notably, the decision of the Noida authority came after multiple complaints and reports of dog bites in the region.