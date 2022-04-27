Noida Mall Murder: Accessed Autopsy Report States Head Injury, Spleen Rupture Led To Death

A 30-year-old man died on Tuesday after he allegedly engaging in a brawl at a resto-bar in Noida's Garden Galleria Mall on Tuesday. While further investigation into the case is underway, Republic Media Network has now accessed the autopsy report of the deceased. According to the report, the victim sustained a head injury and spleen rupture that led to his death.

Brijesh Rai, a professional who hailed from Chhapra in Bihar and worked for a private firm in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, died on Tuesday. Officials had earlier claimed that the victim died after being critically injured in a dispute with bar personnel. Rai had got into a brawl inside the resto-bar over the issue of bill payment. Now, the autopsy report has confirmed that the death was due to injuries sustained by the victim on his head.

The autopsy report mentions that Rai died due to a head injury and spleen rupture. "The post mortem report showed Rai's cause of death as head injury, spleen rupture and liquid in stomach," a police officer said, citing the autopsy findings. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh also told PTI that an FIR has been lodged in the case at the local Sector 39 police station and around 16 people were taken into police custody in connection with the case.

The resto-bar has already been sealed by the police, who are thoroughly analysing CCTV footage in the mall to gather more evidence.

Victim's wife accuses police of non-cooperation in Noida mall murder case

Brijesh Rai had gone for a party with his colleagues to the Lost Lemons resto-bar in the Gardens Galleria Mall where they got into a fight over the bill, the officials said. Rai died during the brawl after sustaining critical injuries. Rai was survived by his wife Pooja and two children aged five and three years.

Following the Noida mall murder, Rai's wife alleged that the police did not cooperate and sought justice for his death. "No policeman came to meet us. Brajesh had told us about coming late but his phone got off at 10 PM. Late at night, his friends informed us that Brajesh is not well and we have been called to the hospital. About half an hour after reaching there, we were told that Brajesh is no more," Pooja Rai told Republic TV.

She said there were no signs of beatings on Rai's body. "There may be an internal injury. Even his friends do not tell us what exactly happened. Who gave the bouncer the right to kill my husband? I want to know how my husband died. I have 2 small children, how will they live?" she asked.

Meanwhile, a representative of the resto-bar dubbed the episode as an "extremely unfortunate incident" and claimed that those involved in the brawl were not their employees. Further investigation in the case is now underway.

