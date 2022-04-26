Noida: Man Murdered In Brawl Over Bill Payment At Pub In Garden Galleria Mall; Probe On

A 30-year-old man was killed in a bar at Garden Galleria Mall in Noida on Monday, April 25, night after an argument over bill payment broke out. Noida Police officials claimed on April 26 that the victim died after allegedly being critically injured in a dispute with bar personnel.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Noida Ranvijay Singh spoke to a Republic TV reporter and stated that the incident occurred on Monday night at the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Garden Galleria mall, which is under the Sector 39 police station's jurisdiction. The man has been identified as Brajesh and was a resident of Chhapra in Bihar. He was working in Noida and stayed in Sector 76.

"Brajesh had gone to the restro-bar on Monday night with his colleagues for a party at Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Garden Galleria mall. At around 11 pm, an argument broke out between him and the bar staff over the payment of the bill," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Noida Ranvijay Singh said.

The ADCP of Noida further added, “It immediately devolved into a brawl, with Brajesh suffering significant injuries. He was immediately transferred to a hospital where he was declared dead.”

ADCP of Noida Ranvijay Singh told Republic TV that an FIR has been registered and the Lost Lemons restro-bar staff have been brought into custody. “We will intensify the patrolling and strict action will be taken against the culprits. We have reviewed the CCTV footage and almost eight people have been identified as accused,” ADCP of Noida stated.

Police officials said that investigation is underway and other legal action is being taken. “However, no evidence of murder has been found inside the bar,” ADCP of Noida stated. According to Police officials, the pub has been sealed in the mall and the role of pub bouncers is also being probed.

Mother beaten to death in Noida Sector 77

A few months back, in February, a 14-year-old girl in Noida allegedly beat her mother to death with a frying pan after she was scolded for not doing the dishes, ADCP of Noida Ranvijay Singh said.

The teenager faces charges under Section 304 - culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

