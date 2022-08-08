12 Teams Formed To Nab Abusive Neta Shrikant Tyagi, Noida Authority's Notice Accessed

In a key development, the Noida Police has intensified its action to nab Shrikant Tyagi who allegedly assaulted a woman after having a heated argument with her. As per sources, the police has formed 8 teams to arrest the accused who has been on the run for the last few days. They will conduct searches at multiple properties linked to Tyagi on Monday. A day earlier, the police decided to book him under the Gangster Act and affirmed that all his illegal properties will be identified.

Apart from these 8 teams, four more teams were also formed on Friday to arrest Shrikant Tyagi. The total number of teams has reached 12, with more than 40 policemen included to question the suspects and scan the CCTVs. Moreover, three teams have already reached Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand chasing Shrikant, sources told Republic.

Tyagi came under fire after multiple videos of his hurling expletives and assaulting a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society on August 5 went viral.

Police provides security to victim

More drama ensued on Sunday as alleged goons of Shrikant Tyagi entered the Grand Omex society to harass the woman who confronted him. After an argument broke out between them and the society members, the Noida Police detained 6 goons. Speaking to the media, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh stated, "Seven people who entered the Grand Omex Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway".

While Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of BJP's Kisan Morcha, the saffron party denied the claim. He was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). The police also filed a separate FIR against Tyagi as a Toyota Fortuner car owned by him had the official symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government in violation of rules.

Notice accessed

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed a notice sent by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority Noida to Shrikant Tyagi on February 4, 2020. It mentioned that he had ignored the earlier directive to remove the illegal construction done on the ground floor where his flat is situated. As a result, he was intimated that the illegal construction would be removed by the administration and the cost for the same would be recovered from him.