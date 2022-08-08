Noida Police Steps Up Manhunt To Nab Shrikant Tyagi; Announces Rs 25,000 Reward For Info

Stepping up its action in the Noida assault case incident, the Noida Police has intensified its operation to nab the absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi and has also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the self-proclaimed politician.

The decision has been taken by the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police in a bid to speed up actions against the accused. Also, a warrant has been issued for arresting Shrikant Tyagi at Police Station Phase-2 of Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar.

Notably, this came after the Noida Authority officials launched a bulldozer action against the illegal encroachments done by Tyagi in Noida sector 93B at Grand Omaxe society. A few bulldozers were also brought to remove the illegal encroachments in the residential area.

Speaking about the ongoing investigation in the matter, the Noida Police is investigating the income source of Tyagi and has also visited his shops located at Sector 18 market, Sector 29 market, and Sector 51 market. In addition to this, the police are also looking into the illegal encroachments carried out as well as owned by the politician. Earlier, the Noida Authority officials along with the police had also reached the residential flat of Tyagi and investigated his works.

A team has been formed to investigate his properties and flats in connection to the matter.

Uttar Pradesh DY CM assures strict actions against Shrikant Tyagi

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak also spoke to Republic over the matter and asserted that the government is taking strict action to punish the offender at the earliest.

Speaking on the assault case, he said that Tyagi will be arrested at any cost and will be subjected to strict punishment. Pathak also assured that all the women and girls in the state are residing safely and there is nothing to worry about their safety.

"Uttar Pradesh government has taken Noida assault case very seriously and a zero-tolerance approach towards crime and corruption is being followed strictly in the state. It is our responsibility to punish such people", he added.

Further speaking over the stern reactions from other leaders, the Minister added that "it is a very shocking incident for the government itself" that such things are being carried out. "An investigation is underway and no compromise will be done in any situation. Strict action will be taken against anyone who breaks the law", he added.