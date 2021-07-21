Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Salman Khurshid's Wife Louise For Embezzlement Case

In a massive development, a chief judicial magistrate court (CJM) in Fategarh on Tuesday has issued a non-bailable warrant against Congress veteran Salman Khurshid's wife - Louise. The former MLA has been accused of embezzlement of Rs 71 lakhs from Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust in 2009-2010, when the Trust was run by Salman and Louis Khurshid. Along with Louise, an arrest warrant has been issued against the Trust's secretary Athar Farooqui. The court will hear the case on August 16.

As per reports, in 2009-2010 Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust had received a grant of Rs 71.50 lakh from Centre for distribution of wheelchairs, tricycles and hearing aids among physically challenged persons in 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Reports revealed that Uttar Pradesh govt senior officials' signatures were forged and fake seals were used to receive grants from Centre. The Trust which was run by the then Union Minister Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise, were accused of misappropriation of Rs 71 lakhs, as per reports.

Reports state that the Central grant was neither disbursed to the disabled children nor could the Trust explain how the funds were spent. Camps for differently-abled children were organised by the Trust at Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Shajahanpur, Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Allahabad for distributing wheelchairs and other equipment and Louise Khurshid had verified the distribution. Later it was revealed that the camps allegedly existed only on paper, leading to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) probing into it.

In June 2017, EOW registered an FIR against Lousie Khurshid the Trust secretary Athar Farooqui in Kayamganj police station. While Khurshid moved the Allahabad High Court for anticipatory bail, she was directed to approach the Etah district court. The charge sheet in the case was filed on December 30, 2019.

Louise Khurshid was an MLA from Farrukhabad during 2007-2012 during the Akhilesh Yadav government. At that time, her husband Salman Khurshid held multiple portfolios in the UPA government - Law and Justice and External affairs, winning the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Farrukhabad. Apart from heading the Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, he also headed Delhi Public School Society and the Mother Teresa Memorial Trust.